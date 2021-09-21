Allmendinger and Cindric primed for NASCAR title fight

ap-national-sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

The dramatic overtime finish at Bristol showed just how far AJ Allmendinger will go to win his first NASCAR title. It also enforced to Austin Cindric what he’s up against in his bid to defend his Xfinity Series championship. Allmendinger crashed his way past Cindric for the regular-season title last weekend. That finish will stick with both drivers over the seven-race playoff stretch that begins Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because Allmendinger made it clear how hard he plans to race for the championship.