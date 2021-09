ap-national-sports

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Lionel Messi will miss the next French league game against last-place Metz after a knock to his left knee. PSG says the Argentina star underwent a scan which confirmed “the signs of bone contusion.” PSG added a new assessment of Messi’s condition will be made in 48 hours. Messi was taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut on Sunday, a 2-1 win over Lyon in the league.