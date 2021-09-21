Late Suárez double gives Atlético 2-1 win at Getafe in Spain

ap-national-sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez has scored two late goals to give Atlético Madrid a 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league. It ended Atlético’s two-match winless streak and extended a decade-long unbeaten run against its Madrid rival. Suárez scored an equalizer in the 78th minute and the winner in stoppage time to boost Atlético after two scoreless draws. It was the 20th straight match without a loss against Getafe. Getafe played a man down from the 74th because of a red card for midfielder Carles Aleñá. The victory moved Atlético back to the top of the league with 14 points. That’s one more point than Real Madrid which hosts promoted Mallorca on Wednesday.