Nets don’t expect issues meeting New York vaccine mandates

ap-national-sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks says he doesn’t anticipate any Nets being unable to play because of vaccination rules when the NBA season begins next month. Marks says the entire roster wouldn’t currently be eligible to play in New York, but the Nets don’t open their season until Oct. 19. The NBA told teams that because of local regulations in New York and San Francisco, players on the Nets, Knicks and Golden State Warriors would need to be vaccinated without exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The Nets will open training camp next Tuesday in San Diego.