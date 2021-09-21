Pads stars Machado, Tatis say all’s well after dugout dustup

ap-national-sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. stood next to each other and said it’s all good between them after their shouting match in the dugout Saturday night during a season that’s been spiraling out of control. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis during the face-to-face confrontation in St. Louis. The 29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates before taking their defensive positions. The dustup came after Tatis struck out looking and then argued the call by umpire Phil Cuzzi. Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out to argue on Tatis’ behalf.