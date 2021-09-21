Realmuto’s 2-run triple in 10th leads Phillies past O’s 3-2

ap-national-sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for a boost to their longshot playoff odds. Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner and set off a wild celebration in the infield. Down 2-1 and with an automatic runner on third, Orioles righty Cesar Valdez intentionally walked Harper. Realmuto then delivered the clutch hit the Phillies badly needed against the 103-loss Orioles. The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta in the NL East.