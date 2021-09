ap-national-sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles and the Indianapolis Colts have only two other quarterbacks healthy enough to play Sunday at Tennessee. They’re hopeful Wentz will recover quickly enough to start against the defending the AFC South champs. But the Colts are preparing for a key division game as if Jacob Eason will make his first career start.