Gator Chomp: Ledecky heads to Florida to work with Nesty

ap-national-sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

Katie Ledecky will be learning a new stroke. The Gator Chomp. Ledecky is moving to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Anthony Nesty leading into the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky spent the last five years at Stanford University, where she worked with Greg Meehan while earning a psychology degree. Now, the 24-year-old native of Washington, D.C., will be training with Nesty. His coaching star is on the rise after Bobby Finke won a pair of gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky also will work as a volunteer assistant on Nesty’s staff at Florida.