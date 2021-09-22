Gil scores in 91st, Revolution clinch 1st MLS playoff spot

ap-national-sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The New England Revolution are the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot. Carles Gil scored in the 91st minute and New England beat the Chicago Fire 3-2. New England won for the 11th time in 14 games to reach 59 points. Chicago lost at home for the just the second time in nine matches. Gil took a pass from Tajon Buchanan, dribbled down the right side of the box and sent a shot over goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from a difficult angle. New England led 1-0 and 2-1. Henry Kessler scored in the 11th minute and Teal Bunbury in the 62nd.