Jones happy to talk about Eli, more tight-lipped on Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones knows the significance of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are 0-2 and they need to win if they are to get back in the postseason race. The good news for the Giants is Jones had one of his better games in the 30-29 loss to Washington last Thursday. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. He probably should have had two TD passes. He also ran for a career-high 95 yards on nine carries and scored a TD. He had no turnovers.