Juventus finally gets 1st win of Serie A season

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Critics had been demanding that Juventus use its younger players more during a horrendous start to Serie A, and they had to be appeased after Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt each scored in a 3-2 win at Spezia for the Bianconeri’s first Italian league win of the season. De Ligt scored the winner in the 72nd minute to complete a comeback after Juventus fell behind four minutes after the break. Juventus is still eight points behind leader Inter Milan. Hellas Verona drew 2-2 at Salernitana.