LEADING OFF: Bassitt back, Chisox try to clinch, Max starts

By The Associated Press

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt promised to return to the mound by season’s end following a frightening 100 mph line drive to the face on Aug. 17. He’ll get his chance in the series finale against Seattle at the Coliseum. Bassitt underwent facial surgery Aug. 24 to repair three cheekbone fractures after being struck by a liner off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the White Sox. Bassitt is 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA this season. The 32-year-old Bassitt returns to start a game between wild-card contenders.