Rookie quarterbacks struggling through 1st 2 weeks

ap-national-sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy. Top two picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson lead the league with five interceptions after opening the season with back-to-back losses, Trey Lance has barely seen the field and Mac Jones is the only QB to get a win, and that came against Wilson. The rookie class overall has thrown 12 interceptions, nine TDs and posted a 67.9 rating while losing five of six starts.