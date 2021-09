ap-national-sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Jonquel Jones is no stranger to winning Associated Press WNBA awards. In previous years, the Connecticut Sun forward has been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll as the Sixth Woman of the Year and Most Improved Player. This year, the 6-foot-6 Jones is the unanimous choice for AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.