USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine

ap-national-sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

U.S. athletes trying to make the Winter Olympics will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 under a directive announced Wednesday by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that starting Nov. 1, the USOPC will require staff, athletes and others utilizing training centers and other USOPC facilities to be vaccinated. She said the requirement will also apply to the full U.S. delegation at the Olympics and Paralympics. According to the team website, athletes will have to show proof of vaccination by Dec. 1.