Bill Steinman, longtime Columbia athletics official, dies

ap-national-sports

NEW YORK (AP) — William C. Steinman, the longtime sports information director of Columbia University, has died. He was 76. Steinman, a member of Columbia University’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died Wednesday night at Mount Sinai Morningside, the university said. He had used a wheelchair in recent years following a series of illnesses. A graduate of Hofstra, Steinman was nicknamed Stats. He was head statistician of the American Basketball Association’s New York Nets and was hired by Columbia in 1970.