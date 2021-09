ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

The Cougars have won 12 straight at LaVell Edwards Stadium heading into their game against South Florida. This will be just the second trip for the Bulls to the state of Utah. They lost 52-21 to the Utah Utes in 2001. South Florida is seeking its first win over a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 22 Navy on Oct. 28, 2016.