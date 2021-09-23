No. 19 Michigan hosts Rutgers in Big Ten opener of unbeatens

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

No. 19 Michigan and Rutgers open Big Ten play in a matchup of unbeatens on Saturday at the Big House. The Wolverines have not won a Big Ten title in 17 years, their longest drought. The Scarlet Knights have a chance to end a drought of their own. They have not beaten a ranked team since knocking off No. 23 South Florida in 2009. Michigan leads the nation in rushing. Among Big Ten teams, Rutgers ranks in the middle of the pack against the run.