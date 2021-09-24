Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident

ap-national-sports

By GREG BEACHAM and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former mixed martial arts champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle. Details of the incident that led to Jones’ arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police. Jail and court records showed the 34-year-old Jones posted $8,000 bail and was due for an initial court appearance Saturday. It wasn’t immediately clear if Jones had an attorney. Jones lives in Albuquerque but he attended a UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Park MGM hotel.