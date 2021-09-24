Go route: Browns’ Beckham to return Sunday against Bears

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared for takeoff. The star Browns wide receiver made it full through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee and coach Kevin Stefanski says Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati. He’s been inactive for Cleveland’s first two games. The speedy receiver made a quicker-than-expected recovery following his November surgery and is set to make his season debut at home against the Bears.