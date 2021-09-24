Goldschmidt helps Cardinals beat Cubs for 13th straight win

ap-national-sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader. It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in 1935. It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card. St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from José Rondón, and Tommy Edman finished with three hits. Alex Reyes recorded five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.