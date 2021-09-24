Syracuse kicks FG as time expires, edges Liberty, 24-21

ap-national-sports

By MIKE WATERS

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Andre Szmyt kicked the game-winning 35-yard field goal with no time on the clock as Syracuse used a late turnover to defeat Liberty 24-21. The Syracuse defense came up with the only turnover of the game just when the Orange needed it most. After forcing Liberty quarterback Malik Willis into fumbling the ball with just under four minutes remaining, Szmyt converted the turnover into the game-winning field goal seven plays later. Willis had shredded Syracuse for 205 yards passing and three touchdowns, rallying the Flames from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to knot the contest at 21-all less than a minute into the fourth quarter.