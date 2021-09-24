Wayne Rooney on the ropes but vows fight as Derby manager

ap-national-sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

Wayne Rooney says he’s up for the fight. The Manchester United great’s managerial career has been rocky. He barely avoided relegation with second-division Derby. This preseason, he injured a promising young midfielder with a hard challenge before having to publicly apologize after photos of him at a private party surfaced online. Now Derby has been hit with a 12-point deduction. Rooney says “I’m ready to fight” and that he’s committed to staying. The Rams entered administration — a form of bankruptcy protection — this week triggering an automatic 12-point deduction that leaves them in last place in the Championship with the possibility of further points being taken away.