Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

ap-national-sports

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Jeimer Candelario supplied a run-scoring double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs. Winning pitcher Drew Hutchison allowed only an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Michael Fulmer got four outs for his 12th save. Royals starter Jon Heasley held the Tigers scoreless over 5 1/3 innings in his second career outing. Detroit left fielder Akil Baddoo robbed Hunter Dozier of a homer with a leaping catch in the third.