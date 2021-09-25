Castellanos solo homer in 9th lifts Reds over Nationals 7-6

ap-national-sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 7-6. The Reds remained six games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. Cincinnati won back-to-back home games for the first time since sweeping Miami in a four-game series more than a month ago. Castellanos lined an 0-1 pitch to straightaway center field, extending his career-high homer total to 31.