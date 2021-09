Emory Jones comes up big, No. 11 Gators rout Tennessee again

ap-national-sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go along with a career-high 144 yards rushing, leading No. 11 Florida to a 38-14 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night and extending nearly two decades of dominance in the series. The Gators won their fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward determining the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is trying to get it back there. The second half showed he’s still got a way to go. The Gators scored on consecutive drives in the third quarter to turn a three-point game into comfortable lead.