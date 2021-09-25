Gillette’s 2 TDs helps Lafayette get past Penn 24-14

ap-national-sports

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Joe Gillette accounted for two touchdowns to lead Lafayette to a 24-14 victory over Pennsylvania. Gillette caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ah-Shaun Davis — his first career scoring throw — that gave Lafayette (1-3) a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. The Leopards’ Billy Shaeffer had two interceptions, including a 41-yard pick-6 that capped the scoring with 14 seconds left in the third. John Quinnelly threw a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Penn (1-1).