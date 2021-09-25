Glass, Alabama A&M down D-II member Tuskegee 45-35

ap-national-sports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Division II-member Tuskegee 45-35. Alabama A&M hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 16, 2019 when Alcorn State beat the Bulldogs 34-28. The Tigers closed to within 31-28 when Ivonte Patterson ran it from 1-yard out to end the third quarter and Louis Williams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Pritchett with 12 minutes remaining. But the Bulldogs’ Gary Quarles ran 44 yards for a score on A&M’s following drive, and six minutes later Glass threw a 21-yard TD to Odieu Hilaire to make it 45-28 with five minutes left.