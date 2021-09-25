Holmes’ TD run in OT caps wild finish; ETSU beats Samford

ap-national-sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quay Holmes ran for 168 yards that included a 13-yard touchdown in overtime, capping a wild finish as East Tennessee State beat Samford 55-48. There were six touchdowns in the fourth quarter, three by each team, before East Tennessee’s Tyler Keltner kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime tied at 48. Holmes, who also had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, broke two tackles before crossing the end zone to open the extra period. Donovan Manuel’s tackle stopped Samford just short from converting on fourth-and-11 to end the game. The Buccaneers are 4-0 for the first time since 1999.