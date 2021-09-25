Northern Colorado beats Northern Arizona in overtime 17-10

ap-national-sports

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jaren Mitchell made a bobbling catch of a deflected pass from Dylan McCaffrey for an overtime touchdown that gave Northern Colorado a 17-10 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference opener. Northern Arizona, which came in with a victory over Pac-12 Arizona, couldn’t match the Bears’ OT score after George Robinson was brought down for a loss by Elijah Anderson-Taylor on a fourth-and-1 from the 16-yard-line. Luis Aguilar kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks to tie the game early in the fourth quarter but missed a 33-yarder with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.