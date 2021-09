ap-national-sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Myers ran for four touchdowns and Jake Constantine was efficient throwing ball and had a scoring pass and Rice beat Texas Southern 48-34. Constantine started with a bang connecting with Cedric Patterson III on 73-yard scoring play on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Constantine was 18-for-23 passing for 271 yards and Myers ran for 160 yards on 26 carries.