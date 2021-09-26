Ailing defense puts Seahawks in unfamiliar ‘race’ to keep up

ap-national-sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks let another game slip away because they simply couldn’t stop the other team from scoring. They also had a long winning streak against Minnesota end. Kirk Cousins passed for three touchdowns before halftime and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that to lead the Vikings to a 30-17 victory. The Seahawks fell to 1-2. The Vikings converted nine of 14 third downs. They also had possession for a whopping 22:40 after halftime. That’s more than 75% of the second half. Last week, the Seahawks squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead and lost in overtime to Tennessee.