Burrow throws 3 TDs, Bengals drop listless Steelers 24-10

ap-national-sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals handled the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10. Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd. He also found rookie Ja’Marr Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015. Ben Roethlisberger completed 38 of 57 passes for 318 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers.