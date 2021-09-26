Dolphins rally with Brissett falls short against Raiders

ap-national-sports

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There are no moral victories in the eyes of the Miami Dolphins. Despite rallying from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, the Dolphins feel they let plays get away from them in a 31-28 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins, coming off a 35-0 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, had to rally without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he sustained fractured ribs in the shutout loss.