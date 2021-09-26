Kraken released: Seattle opens preseason topping Vancouver

ap-national-sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken made their debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken have taken their first preseason on the road to three different junior hockey venues in the state. Spokane was first up, and the 10,208 fans were treated to the Kraken rallying from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. There was necessity for playing the game in Spokane, but also outreach in mind to help grow the brand for the new franchise.