Ohtani not enough, Mariners send Angels to losing season

ap-national-sports

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani wasn’t enough to keep the Los Angeles Angeles from their sixth straight losing season. Ohtani allowed Jarred Kelenic’s tying home run in the seventh inning, and Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Angels 5-1. Ohtani gave up one run and five hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. He remained 9-2 and lowered his ERA to 3.18. Ohtani is hitting .258 with 98 RBIs and 45 homers,