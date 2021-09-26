Red Sox, Yankees delayed 4 minutes by fire alarm at Fenway

ap-national-sports

BOSTON (AP) — The finale of the series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was delayed four minutes when the fire alarms at Fenway Park went off. The game resumed Sunday night, and the Red Sox posted a note on the scoreboard that said: “The cause of the alarm was investigated and no further action is required. Thank you for your patience and enjoy the game.” The Red Sox and Yankees entered their last meeting of the regular season tied with 88-67 records, in position to meet in the AL wild-card game. The winner of Sunday’s game would take the lead in the race to host the one-game playoff.