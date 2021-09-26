Reds rout Nationals 9-2 to keep slim playoff hopes alive

ap-national-sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive home runs, Kyle Farmer broke the game open with a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds kept alive their slim playoff hopes by routing the Washington Nationals 9-2. Cincinnati won its third straight and is 5 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card with six games left, tied with Philadelphia. The Cardinals played later Sunday. At 81-75, the Reds ensured consecutive non-losing seasons for the first time since 2012 and ’13. Tyler Mahle (13-6) allowed one unearned run and three hits in six innings.