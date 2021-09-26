Resurgent 4-0 Razorbacks up 8 spots to No. 8 in AP Top 25

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Arkansas Razorbacks are 4-0 and moving up in the AP Top 25. They made the biggest jump in the new poll Sunday, up eight spots to No. 8 for their highest ranking in 10 years. It came a day after the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 20-10. The 3-1 Aggies dropped eight spots to 15th. Things don’t get any easier for Arkansas and second-year coach Sam Pittman. They go to No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Ole Miss the next two weeks before hosting No. 22 Auburn. They last started 4-0 in 2003.