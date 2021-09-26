ULM QB Rodriguez, son of Rich Rodriguez, hospitalized

ap-national-sports

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez was hospitalized after sustaining a lung injury against Troy, according to his father. ULM offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez posted on Twitter that his son was in intensive care. ULM beat Troy 29-16 on Saturday with Rhett Rodriguez passing 131 yards and a touchdown. Monroe coach Terry Bowden says Rodriguez was taken to the hospital Saturday night and the extent of the injury and length of stay were unknown.