Yankees sweep, beat Red Sox 6-3 to take AL wild-card lead

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge doubled in the go-ahead runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory and a wild-card flipping three-game sweep. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of the ballpark to give the Yankees their sixth straight victory. Stanton, who won Saturday’s game with an eighth-inning grand slam, homered in all three games of the series. The Yankees arrived in Boston trailing the Red Sox by two games. They leave it with a one-game lead. Boston remains in playoff position, one game ahead of Toronto for the second wild-card spot.