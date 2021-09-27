Amid latest shakeup, T-wolves seek stability with new owners

ap-national-sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are familiar with change. They’re undergoing plenty of it with training camp about to start. The biggest shakeup came last week when president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns says he had just joked the day before the dismissal about the offseason being strangely quiet until then. There’s also an ownership transfer taking place from Glen Taylor to partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. The $1.5 billion sale is scheduled to be completed in two years, when Lore and Rodriguez will become majority owners.