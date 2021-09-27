Brighton scores in stoppage time, draws at Palace 1-1 in EPL

ap-national-sports

LONDON (AP) — Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left Selhurst Park satisfied after Maupay’s late equalizer, which came as Joel Veltman helped the ball forward from just inside his own half following a poor clearance by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Conor Gallagher was fouled in the box by Leandro Trossard as he ran into the area.