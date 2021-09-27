Finally home in Toronto, Raptors begin moving on from Lowry

ap-national-sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — After more than 18 months in exile because of COVID-19 border restrictions, returning home to ‘The North’ has been a journey of discovery for the Toronto Raptors. Head coach Nick Nurse walked into his arena office for the first time since Feb. 28, 2020, and found a forgotten, and very dusty, blue suit hanging in his locker. In search of an authentic Toronto experience, forward Pascal Siakam took his first ride on public transit when visiting a local park. Guard Gary Trent Jr., acquired from Portland while the Raptors were playing in Tampa last season, started checking out the restaurant scene in his new home. “I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed living here until I came back,” guard Fred VanVleet said Monday at Raptors media day.