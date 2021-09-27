Stoppage-time goal gives Celta win over Granada in Spain

ap-national-sports

MADRID (AP) — Denis Suárez has scored four minutes into stoppage time for Celta Vigo to beat Granada 1-0 in the Spanish league. Suárez netted the winner from inside the area after an assist by Santi Mina to secure Celta its second consecutive win after a winless start to the season. The goal came a few moments after Granada nearly broke the deadlock with a couple of opportunities that were stopped by Celta goalkeeper Matías Dituro. The hosts got the victory despite Iago Aspas missing a 73rd-minute penalty kick with his shot saved by Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.