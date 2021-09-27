Suns return to camp after Finals loss, embrace new journey

ap-national-sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have returned to preseason camp barely two months after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Finals. The burn of that setback is still fresh for players and coaches, but there’s a limit to how much this team is looking backward. Most of last year’s roster returns for another shot at the championship, including the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker missed the team’s media day because he’s in the league’s health and safety protocol.