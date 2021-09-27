Undroppable for England, Sterling down pecking order at City

ap-national-sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling is indispensable for his country but getting increasingly overlooked by his club. Sterling is in his prime at the age of 27 but also in a curious place at the moment. He entered as an 87th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and that is something he might have to get used to at City especially for the biggest games this season. Sterling has started two of City’s six games in the league and those are the ones the team has dropped points in. They are also the games City has looked at its most sterile in attack.