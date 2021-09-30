Garcia sets rookie HR record in 7-6 Rangers win over Angels

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia set a Texas Rangers rookie record for home runs and RBIs in a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers didn’t lead in the game until Brock Holt’s two-run double in the eighth off Jimmy Herget. Shohei Ohtani got his 99th RBI on his AL-leading eighth triple as the Angels battered around in a five-run first inning. Garcia’s two-run homer in the fifth gave him 31 homers and 90 RBIs. That broke his tie with Pete Incaviglia, who had 30 homers and 88 RBIs in his 1986 rookie season.