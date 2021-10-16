Youth movement powers Sharks past Jets 4-3 in opener

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jasper Weatherby scored the tying goal in his NHL debut and William Eklund set up the go-ahead score in his first career game to lead the San Jose Sharks to a season-opening 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Andrew Cogliano, Tomas Hertl and Rudolfs Balcers also scored to the delight of the first big crowd in San Jose since the pandemic shut down the NHL in March 2020. Adin Hill made 20 saves in his San Jose debut to earn the win. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins scored for the Jets.