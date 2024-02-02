Las Vegas is gearing up for Super Bowl 58, what to expect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The defending Super Bowl champs, Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are heading to Vegas Sunday, a week ahead of their second super bowl matchup. Sam joffray, president & CEO, Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee says "It's going to be beyond anybody else's wildest dreams."

On social media chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jokingly comparing the trip to the comedy, "the hangover" but insisting it's all business. Mahomes says "I know it's Vegas but for us it's a business trip and we're going there to play a football game." And both teams will be nowhere near the action before the big game staying in separate hotels 25 miles outside the strip. Las Vegas is pulling out all the stops preparing to welcome some 330,000 visitors. The projected economic impact is topping $600,000 million dollars.

Sam joffray, president & CEO, Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee says "We're obviously, you know, preparing a whole slate of official NFL Super Bowl events. Everywhere you walk in this city is going to be have a Super bowl fever to it." For those hoping to be among the more than 65,000 fans who will pack Allegiant stadium, the average price of a ticket is more than $9,000 dollars. The lowest resale price nearly $6,000 dollars on stub-hub. They'll be rewarded not only with football but entertainment.

For the first time ever a DJ will be Rocking the stadium during the game. Tiesto, known as the "Godfather of electronic dance music" will be performing between quarters. "Very excited to be part of the Super Bowl this year. I can't wait to play the stadium and bring the energy up during the game." said DJ Tiesto.

And let's not forget R&B icon, Usher in the highly anticipated halftime show. "I think for the, you know, over 100 million people who will see it, for those who know my music and and know my legacy, hopefully they will understand the entertainer that I am." said Usher. The Super Bowl will be Sunday February 11th. Usher released a new song titled "Ruin" ahead of his super bowl performance